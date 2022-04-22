NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make her way to the Volunteer State next month to headline Tennessee State University’s (TSU) 2022 Spring Commencement.

On Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m., Vice President Harris will deliver the keynote address for the undergraduate commencement in Hale Stadium. On Friday, May 6 at 5 p.m., Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will address graduate students in the Gentry Center Complex.

“We are excited to have the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, and Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, two trailblazers and history makers, deliver the keynote address for our commencement ceremonies,” says TSU President Glenda Glover.

University officials said nearly 900 students will receive degrees.

“Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families. I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers.”

Both 2022 Spring Commencement ceremonies will follow COVID-19 guidelines.