NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — If you want to cast your ballot in the Aug. 3 municipal election, you have until Wednesday to register to vote. The cutoff for voter registration for the Metro general election is July 5, according to the Davidson County Election Commission.

Voter eligibility requires you to be a citizen of the United States at least 18 years of age or older. In order to vote in the Davidson County elections, you must be a resident of Davidson County.

If you’ve previously been convicted of a felony offense, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of that conviction, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office. People may regain their voter eligibility if they’ve had their convictions expunged or if they’ve had their voting rights restored, unless they were convicted of a crime that does not allow for voting rights restoration.

By state law, Tennessee allows for both paper and online applications for voter registration.

If you’d like to register online, simply go to GoVoteTN.Gov and click “Voter Registration.” Paper applications can also be picked up at a few different government offices, including the Davidson County Election Commission, the County Clerk’s office, public libraries and the Register of Deeds Offices.

You can also pick up an application at the Department of Health (WIC program), Department of Human Services, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Department of Mental Health, Department of Safety (motor vehicles division), and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

The Davidson County Election Commission office is located at the Metro Southeast Facility, 1417 Murfreesboro Pike, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Early voting for the Aug. 3 municipal election will begin Friday, July 14 and conclude Saturday, July 29.

The following locations will be open for early voting:

Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harking Pike, Nashville 37205

Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road, Nashville 37221

Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville 37218

Casa Azafran Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, 37211

Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, 32711

Goodlettesville Delmas Long Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville 37072

Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville 37215

Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage 37076

Howard Office Building – 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville, 37210

Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison 37115

Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville 37216

Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch 37013

All locations will open at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Closing times vary by day. There is no early voting on Sundays.

On the ballot this year are the Metro Nashville Mayor, Vice Mayor, and all Metro Council seats. Voters in Districts 51 and 52 will also see special elections, following the unexpected death of State Rep. Bill Beck and previous expulsion of Rep. Justin Jones from the Tennessee General Assembly. To view the sample ballot, click HERE.