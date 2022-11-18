ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community members got their hands dirty Friday morning building a new educational space at the Mill Ridge Community Farm.

The community garden, located in the 12900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in Antioch, is available for residents to grow their own food and learn about the benefits of farming.

The space at Mill Ridge includes seating, tables, a whiteboard, and learning materials.

It’s the product of a partnership between Love, Tito’s Block to Block and the non-profit, The Nashville Food Project.

“I think we see every single day that people make better choices when they know where their food comes from,” said Teri Sloan, Chief Operations Officer for The Nashville Food Project. “People waste their food less when they know what it took to grow and produce that food.”

Love, Tito’s Block to Block program creates community gardens across the country, raising awareness for local non-profits.