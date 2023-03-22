NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a pickup truck believed to be involved in a Wednesday morning hit-and-run collision that led to the death of a visually impaired woman who was walking her dog in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the investigation indicates the 50-year-old woman was walking over a bridge with her dog on the east side of the 200 block of Rio Vista Drive when she was struck. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

Officials said a passerby discovered the victim around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22. She was then brought to Skyline Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they found the woman’s uninjured dog sitting at the front door of a nearby apartment complex, which is where the victim lived. Metro Animal Control is currently caring for the dog.

According to the department, investigators suspect a Ford F-150 pickup truck was involved in the hit-and-run since chrome grill parts belonging to a 2009-2014 F-150 were found in the roadway.

Authorities said they are still trying to find witnesses to the crash, as well as track down and notify the victim’s family.

If you have any information about Wednesday morning’s deadly collision, or if you spot a Ford F-150 pickup truck with significant grill damage, you are asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can stay anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.