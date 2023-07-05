NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Softball brought girls from all over the country to Hendersonville to play in this year’s USSSA Southeast National Championship, but all of that was put on hold when William Sain and his girls from Virginia woke up Monday morning.

“I come out 7 o’clock the next morning, getting ready to go to get the festivities started for the day, and the trailer’s gone,” he said.

In the middle of the night, someone stole their trailer from the DoubleTree Suites off Atrium Way in Nashville.

“It’s tough to see that stuff missing and know that you’ve got these young ladies working very hard and inspiring to do well and something like this happens to them,” said Sain.

Sain is more than just upset; he’s hurt.

“It gets me emotional,” he said. “This is a lot of time and a lot of years that goes into it. It’s frustrating.”

After contacting Metro Nashville Police, his wife started digging.

The next day, she found the trailer being advertised for sale 90 minutes away in Hart County, Kentucky.

“Unfortunately, they showed pictures of the inside and everything on the inside,” said Sain. “All the equipment…everything gone from it.”

Sain said the Hart County Sheriff’s Office was able contact the person who purchased the trailer and get it back; Sain was then able to drive up and get their trailer back, but all the girls’ equipment, totaling nearly $17,000, was taken.

“We spent about $3,500 buying equipment to try and get us to be able to participate in the tournament and to be able to go through and move and do what we came down here to do, which is to play the sport we love, softball,” said Sain.

While their trip has started off rocky, Sain still believes they’ll find all his girls’ gear.

“Yeah I have hope,” he said. “I have hope. You got to have hope; if you don’t have hope, then it’s a struggle.”

Metro police did confirm to News 2 that they are working this case.

News 2 did reach out to the Hart County’s Sheriff’s Office for more details and are waiting to hear back.

News 2 also reached out to the Double Tree Suites, whose manager replied with the following statement:

“We can confirm that the vehicle of one of our guests was broken into overnight, and we are working with the Nashville Police Department to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. The entire hotel was further devastated to learn that the affected guests are members of the Virginia Crushers softball team in town this week to play in the USSSA southeastern nationals fast pitch tournament. If you have any information leading to the return of any of these items, which include basically the entirety of the team’s equipment, including gloves, bats, cleats, etc., please contact the NPD at 615.862.7631. If you can help the team in any other way, donations are being accepted through vacrushers18u@yahoo.com.”