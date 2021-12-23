NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted sex offender was arrested again on Wednesday and is faced with multiple charges.

Police said Taylor Smith, 59, is faced with community supervision and sex offender registration violations. A warrant said he failed to report in-person five months out of the year in 2020 and 2021. Smith is also faced with two sexual battery without consent charges.

Taylor Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The state requires offenders who are considered to be homeless to report to their registering agency monthly. Officers said Smith “knowingly” violated the state’s law.

Since 2009, Smith has violated the state’s sex offender registration more than a dozen times.

The Tennessee Sex Offender Registry considers Smith to be “violent.” He was charged with child rape in 1998.