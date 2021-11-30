Violating Nashville’s transportainment alcohol ordinance will get you fined, police warn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced plans for compliance checks as a new alcohol consumption ordinance for entertainment vehicles goes into effect Wednesday.

The new ordinance prohibits the possession and consumption of open containers of alcohol in unenclosed entertainment transportation vehicles.

Metro officers will be checking for compliance along with personnel from the Transportation Licensing Commission and the Beer Board. A team of six officers and a sergeant will be at entertainment transportation pickup and drop-off locations to remind businesses and patrons of the new ordinance.

Breaking the ordinance can result in a $50 fine.

Officers working on MNPD’s Entertainment District Initiative will be out Thursday through Sunday nights to monitor compliance.