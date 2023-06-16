NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A long-time vintage record collection is still spinning in the heart of Music City at one boutique hotel.

The sounds of country classics fill the common areas at The Countrypolitan Hotel.

“I think the record collection is actually kind of the heart of the hotel,” according to Bill Bacelieri, General Manager of the Countrypolitan.

Bacelieri noted these are highly sought-after records that guests have the chance to look through and listen to.

“Some of the records, you’re not going to find them unless your grandpa has them, they’re just not in circulation,” Bacelieri said.

So where did these records come from?

Here’s the Backstory: the records were sourced from Scott Corey’s personal collection. Corey was a renowned vintage collector and friend to many in the Nashville music scene. Corey passed away in 2019, but his legacy lives on through the records played at the Countrypolitan today.

“We want people to come here and be able to feel the essence of the past but also be here in the now creating new stories and new memories here in Nashville,” Bacelieri said.

The collection includes records with significant stories behind them as well. Bacelieri said guests seem to appreciate that.

“The coolest thing about it is we get a lot of musicians, and they appreciate the time that was put into some of these recordings, and the history behind it.”

Take a record from Buck Owens and the Buckaroos for example. This record was recorded in 1966 at the iconic Carnegie Hall and now can be found at The Countrypolitan Hotel.

“This was the first time any country music artist performed at Carnegie Hall,” Bacelieri said.

Conveniently, the hotel was once home to a bank, so now instead of cash, the records are kept safe in the vault below.

“When we got [the records], they were like they were handled with white gloves since,” Bacelieri said.

And that’s the goal moving forward, to keep the classic spinning and the records playing for all friends of music city, one story at a time.