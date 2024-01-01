NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new year means new laws in Tennessee and a new legislative session in a matter of days.

With the countdown already starting, LGBTQ+ advocates are preparing for the year ahead, with some old and new concerns in mind.

Some Tennesseans are already going into the new year feeling short-changed.

“Things can move on a dime,” said Brian Sullivan with the Tennessee Equality Project. “They can move into different meeting rooms. A bill could try to get rushed through; we want to make sure that everybody’s prepared and that we have a good system in place to alert people of those types of things.”

Sullivan expressed worry about the ins and outs of the legislative session. Although the session starts next Monday, it is already top of mind.

“It can be very nerve-wracking because you don’t really know,” Sullivan said. “We know how brutal the last legislation session was; we want to be ready; we want to make sure that you have a support system in place; we want to make sure you’re well informed and get the correct information on what’s happening as it moves through the bill process.”

Last year, state legislatures introduced and passed a record-breaking number of legislative efforts targeting LGBTQ health care. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tracked more than 500 bills they see as “Anti-LGBTQ” nationwide. Among those bills, 84 were passed into law, and 26 of them specifically impacted Tennessee.

“There is a very real threat to our community making its way not just through our legislature, but through many legislatures across the United States and we need to stay vigilant and aware, but we also need to practice self-care,” Sullivan explained.

Now, Sullivan is focused on proposed bills coming up this year. One specifically would make it illegal for public and charter schools to display any flag other than the United States flag and the Tennessee State flag.

It’s a piece of legislation Sullivan said he plans on fighting against.

“We live here; this is our home; this is our state; the capitol is as much our building as it is anyone else’s and we’re not going anywhere,” he said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Tennessee Equality Project plans on holding the “First Watch of the Balcony Brigade” to go through all the bills being introduced and flag anything that may affect the LGBTQ community.

MORE TENNESSEE EQUALITY PROJECT EVENTS:

January 22: Pride Flag Day at the Capitol

“Come to the Capitol and wear something with your favorite flag (Pride, BLM, etc.) to the capitol. Co-hosted with Nashville Pride we’ll gather outside the House Chamber and in the gallery starting at 3 p.m. Central Time. The House floor session usually starts at 4 p.m. You can also wear your Balcony Brigade shirt if you have one. This will be a way to protest this bill and other discriminatory bills.”

February 13: Advancing Equality Day on the Hill, Part 1

“Our first day on the Hill of 2024 will be Feb. 13. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will have a space in Rooms 6B and 6D in the Cordell Hull Building. We will add more information in the coming weeks. This is a day for Tennesseans to meet with their legislators about bills affecting the LGBTQ community. For questions, reach out to info@tnep.org.”