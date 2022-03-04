NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville family is grieving after a tragic accident claimed the life of a young teen.

On Feb. 20, Jaden Dalton was crushed by a forklift at Equipment Finders — an equipment rental company on Davidson Street.

On Friday, a vigil was held with several family and friends in Jaden’s honor.

The vigil was held in the same spot where investigators say Jaden was playing with a forklift when it toppled over and crushed his body.

Latasha Dalton, Jaden’s mom, says her son was the most lovable person

“He was well-loved. So many people came out and poured their hearts out for Jaden,” Latasha said.

Friday night’s candlelight vigil was full of emotion and pain.

“He had a whole life ahead of him. He was a straight-A student and he was well known to take care of people’s kids and love on the babies,” Latasha said.

Jaden was the oldest of six children and the firstborn.

“Very loving, computer technician, straight-A student. He was the second daddy of the house. Very parental. He was an old soul,” Latasha said.

The family says the grief is overwhelming. But one thing is certain, Jaden’s memory will forever be in everyone’s heart.

“We keep him alive in our hearts every day. That’s all we do is talk about Jaden because we love him so much there are so many people who love him.”