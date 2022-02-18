NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New surveillance video shows two women caught in the act of stealing more than $15,000 in jewelry from a South Nashville store.

Multiple cameras captured the interaction of the two women on January 31 inside Prince Jewelers on Nolensville Pike.

An employee at the jewelry store said the women spent nearly an hour inside the store as they inquired about multiple pieces of jewelry. He described one of the women as being in their 20s and the other in their 50s. He said they had a stack of thousands of dollars in cash and believed they are from Romania.

The video shows the older woman slip several pieces of jewelry that was wrapped inside tissue paper, first under her wallet and later into her purse.

The women went to pay for the jewelry, but did not have enough money to cover the cost, leaving the store $200 and vowing they would come back with the rest of the money.

The manager took a bag with the jewelry in it and placed it in a safe to later learn several rings and bracelets valued at around $17,000 were taken.

The employee at the store, following his instincts, says he ran out to see what car the women were in but they took off quickly around the side of the building and he couldn’t catch up.

Metro police believe the women could be part of a larger crime ring. They tell News 2 they are under investigation for additional crimes in other jurisdictions. Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.