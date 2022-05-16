NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has learned a body was removed from a plane Monday afternoon at Nashville International Airport.

A viewer sent in a video of the incident Monday evening.

The Alaska Airlines flight arrived at Nashville Internation Airport Monday afternoon. There is no word yet on where the flight came from.

In the video, officials with the medical examiner’s office can be seen carrying a gurney with the body off the plane.

News 2 has reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville International Airport for information about the incident. We have been directed to Alaska Airlines in each instance.

Alaska Airlines has yet to respond in regards to the incident.