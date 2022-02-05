NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sentencing hearing for Waffle House mass shooter Travis Reinking was driven by heart-aching testimony.

Saturday’s hearing was a day for Akilah Dasilva, DeEbony Groves, Taurean Sanderlin and Joe Perez as the hearing focused on those that didn’t survive the mass shooting and the impact left on their families.

It has been a long four years for the heartbroken families and they are finally seeing their first steps towards some sort of justice. The week was filled with an overwhelming amount of emotion for the survivors and victims’ families, a trial that was expected to take three weeks over in just six days with emotions spilling out from the courtroom to the hallway after the verdict was read.

“I’m not sure I know what Justice is because I still don’t have my daughter,” cried DeEbony Groves’ mother Shirl Groves Baker.

“My fight continues. I don’t want any other mother to go through what I’m going through; it’s a journey. It’s been four years like I said, and it’s the hardest four years of my life. It’s bitter sweet. I’m glad it’s over at least, for the most part,” said Shaundelle Brooks, Akilah Dasilva’s mother.

Many of the victims families are going after Reinking’s father next. Jeffrey Reinking is facing criminal charges in Illinois where he’s accused of unlawfully returning guns to his son Travis.

Saturday, Travis’s uncle Gene Pflederer teared up over the testimony and spoke on camera for the first time.

“Our family has been and will continue to be in prayer for the families of these beautiful lives lost, and those who survive with physical and emotional injuries. Our hearts are with you as you suffer through this tragedy and will continue to be with you,” Pflederer said.

Travis Reinking will be back in court in May on the lesser charges.