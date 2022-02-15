NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was taken into custody and booked Monday evening after police said she was involved in an armed robbery and vehicle theft.

According to a warrant, on Feb. 11 around 1:21 p.m., police were called to an aggravated robbery on Yelton Court. The victims reportedly told police a male suspect with one leg and armed with a hatchet, pushed his way into their home and assaulted them before stealing their wallets. The victims also said a female suspect entered the home during the robbery, the warrant stated.

Police said .6 miles away from the home, a vehicle that was reported stolen on Feb. 8 crashed. A caller allegedly told authorities a man with one leg was seen fleeing from the vehicle, but the female suspect stayed at the scene and was taken to Southern Hills Hospital. The female suspect was identified as Amalia Ramirez, 27, who later admitted to being in the stolen car and participating in the robbery.

Officials said surveillance video taken from a business near the crash helped authorities identify the male suspect as Kevin Bwenge, 23, who detectives were reportedly familiar with. Bwenge is still on the run.

Ramirez was charged with aggravated robbery and vehicle theft.