NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was found riding in a stolen vehicle that was tracked from the owner’s iPad.

On Tuesday, May 30, officers were alerted to a stolen Land Rover that was allegedly being tracked through the car owner’s iPad.

An arrest affidavit states officers located the vehicle at a Dollar General on Gallatin Pike South in Madison and confirmed it was stolen through their database.

A Metro police helicopter then observed the vehicle come to a stop in the 600 block of South 8th Street in East Nashville, which is about 300 feet from a school zone. An arrest report states officers conducted a traffic stop and took the driver and passenger – identified as 29-year-old Marquis Anthony – into custody.

At the scene, Metro police reported Anthony’s cargo shorts appeared to be heavy with items. During a search, officers located 13 grams of marijuana, 14 blue Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, 2.57 grams of crack cocaine, 16 Xanax pills and a folded piece of paper that contained 1.72 grams of white powder.

According to an arrest report, Anthony admitted ownership of the narcotics. As officers searched the vehicle, they located a green handgun near the front passenger seat floorboard, along with $1,021 in cash.

A vile of Midazolam, known as a tranquilizer and Schedule II narcotic, was also found in the vehicle.

Anthony was taken into custody and charged with five felony counts of drug possession and felony possession of a firearm.