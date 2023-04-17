NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 49-year-old woman is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot multiple times in downtown Nashville early Sunday morning.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened near the entrance of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of people walked over the bridge just hours earlier for the Luke Combs concert at Nissan Stadium.

The victim, Dawn Rogers, is in stable but critical condition after she said she was shot in the abdomen five times.

“I’m a little overwhelmed. I don’t have a stomach no more, but she didn’t shoot anybody. I felt like the job was done,” Rogers said.

Rogers believes the incident has something to do with her own son’s murder. He was shot to death while trying to collect rent in Cheatham County back in 2016.

“My sister will never be the same again. She wasn’t the same after her son was killed, and we just need prayers for her right now. God is the only one that can help her,” Bambi Warren said.

Metro police have not charged anyone at this time, but said detectives are following strong leads.

Meanwhile, a witness told News 2 she heard a handful of gunshots go off near 3rd Avenue and Demonbreun Street just hours after the concert.

“We’ve never felt unsafe in Nashville and it is sad to think that it can happen in places that you love and trust so much, but that is the world we live in now,” Brittani Atwood said.