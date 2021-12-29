NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested in the Napier area late Tuesday night after the victim allegedly led officers to her stolen car.

According to an arrest warrant, officers responded to the area near University Court after the victim told police her stolen vehicle’s GPS had shown to be there. When police arrived, they located the stolen car but said it was unattended.

Authorities then reviewed surveillance video and said they saw the suspect, Raymond Smith, 45, get out of the car just minutes before police arrived.

Raymond Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During a search of the area, police said they noticed Smith walking nearby, wearing the same bright orange sweatshirt seen in the video.

When asked, officers said Smith admitted to being in the car with three other people. He was arrested shortly after.