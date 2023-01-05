NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police made an arrest in connection with an armed carjacking and kidnapping in Nashville on New Year’s Day.

The victim met with detectives at Vanderbilt Medical Center just after midnight while being treated for minor injuries.

Mohamed Omar

The victim told officers 34-year-old Mohamed Omar approached him in a store and fired three shots into the ground, one of which struck his foot, according to the arrest warrant.

Omar allegedly forced the victim into his vehicle before he pointed a gun to the victim’s head and demanded he turn over his wallet, according to court documents.

Metro officers were alerted to a call for service after the stolen vehicle was reported for erratic driving.

Police said they located the vehicle and Omar was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Officers located a Smith & Wesson gun with four spent cartridge casings still contained in the revolver near the area of which Omar fled.

Omar was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft over $2,500, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was released on a $190,000 bond.