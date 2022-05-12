NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the man killed in a targeted shooting in Bellevue.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike.

Nicholas Spivey, 20, has been identified as the victim. Police say he was a resident at the apartment complex.

Following the preliminary investigation, authorities say Spivey and the suspects were taking part in a “prearranged meeting” when Spivey was shot. Police believe there is a drug-related motive, as drug packaging material was found in Spivey’s home and he was carrying $3,200 at the time of the shooting.

Spivey was shot multiple times after a suspect in the backseat of a silver Hyundai Sonata got out of the vehicle and opened fire. Men in Spivey’s apartment returned fire after witnessing the shooting.

Detectives say at least two, possibly three, men fled the scene in the car.

Spivey was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

After executing a search warrant, five guns, including a stolen pistol and an AR-style rifle were found inside Spivey’s apartment.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.