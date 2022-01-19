NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened back in December was charged late Tuesday night.

According to a warrant, on Dec. 1, 2021, at approximately 11:55 p.m., Aaron Das, 26, went to the victim’s Davidson County home, knocked on the door, and asked for money.

Police said when the victim told Das they did not have any, he reportedly got angry and forced his way into the home. The warrant said the victim then locked themselves in a bathroom, which Das forced open.

Police said he grabbed the victim by the neck, pushed them to the floor, and punched and kicked their head. The victim told police they believe Das saw 911 was on the phone and then fled the scene.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated burglary.