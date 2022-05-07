NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Nashville this weekend to deliver the commencement address at Tennessee State University.

VP Harris landed in Music City Friday night causing some intermittent traffic disruptions.

Those some traffic delays are possible Saturday as she travels to TSU and then to the Nashville International Airport.

She will be giving the speech to about 600 graduates at 9 o’clock.

TSU worked on last minute preparations yesterday. News 2 spoke with students who said they’re excited to listen to the speech and they’re honored she has chosen to visit.

News 2 will have continuing coverage of the Vice President’s visit throughout the morning on Good Morning Nashville and right here on WKRN.com. The speech will be streamed here and on the News 2 App.