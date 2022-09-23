NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle theft suspect was shot by an armed citizen before stopping along Interstate 40 in Nashville early Friday morning.

The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.

Metro police reported the vehicle was stolen from north of downtown Nashville and an armed citizen stepped in and fired at the suspect, who was struck in the thigh area.

The suspect stopped the car on the interstate and officers arrived to find him with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately released.