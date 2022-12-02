NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle of interest in a recent homicide led to a convicted felon and suspected drug-dealer behind bars, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police reported officers saw a gray Dodge Challenger with bullet holes and front-end damage parked downtown Thursday.

Authorities confirmed the officers then witnessed Devon Wilson, 32, walk toward the vehicle of interest and unlock it before he was subsequently detained.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Wilson told detectives he was in possession of a firearm in his pocket, which detectives then removed during a search, according to an affidavit.

While in custody, police determined Wilson has been convicted of multiple felonies out of Tennessee.

As authorities continued their investigation, detectives found 0.3 grams of what’s believed to be pink fentanyl powder, 7.2 grams of crack cocaine, 2.4 grams of cocaine in powder form, 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 32 pills of Alprazolam which is often referred to as Xanax, the arrest warrant states.

Police also reportedly found a large amount of money, which they said is often associated with street drug sales.

Wilson is facing four felony charges with a bond total of $75,000.