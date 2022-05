NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is asking drivers to slow down after a crash along a Nashville interstate early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the department said a TDOT truck was hit on Interstate 65 South as crews were working to patch potholes.

The driver reportedly rear-ended one of the attenuator trucks that was protecting the overnight crew.

No injuries were reported.