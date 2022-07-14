NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities closed a portion of Murfreesboro Pike after a vehicle fire early Thursday morning in South Nashville.
It happened near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Thompson Lane.
The vehicle that caught fire appeared to be a trash truck. The investigation is underway.
This comes after a gas leak that was reported moments prior on Murfreesboro Pike and Ransom Place due to a rollover crash.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.