NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities closed a portion of Murfreesboro Pike after a vehicle fire early Thursday morning in South Nashville.

It happened near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Thompson Lane.

The vehicle that caught fire appeared to be a trash truck. The investigation is underway.

This comes after a gas leak that was reported moments prior on Murfreesboro Pike and Ransom Place due to a rollover crash.