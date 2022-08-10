NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital Wednesday.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street.
It is not known if the vehicle was occupied prior to the crash or if anyone was injured.
An Ascension Saint Thomas spokesperson said it is fully cooperating with the Metro Nashville Police Department in their investigation of this incident.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.