NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street.

(Photo: WKRN)

It is not known if the vehicle was occupied prior to the crash or if anyone was injured.

An Ascension Saint Thomas spokesperson said it is fully cooperating with the Metro Nashville Police Department in their investigation of this incident.