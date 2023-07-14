NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A salon in East Nashville was heavily damaged late Thursday night after a vehicle crashed into its storefront.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Porter Road at the site of Dandelion Salon.

According to the owner, a woman was speeding along Porter Road and lost control while going over train tracks.

The driver reportedly was under the influence and tried to run away from the crash but she was taken into custody.

Dandelion Salon has been in business for 11 years.