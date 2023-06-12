NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested two people who led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car from Hermitage to North Nashville.

Police said at around 3:20 a.m. Monday, an officer saw two people with flashlights breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Sonesta Hotel on Marriott Driver. The two suspects, identified as 20-year-old Yanathan Furline and 19-year-old Lamario Kelly, saw the officer’s car and immediately ran to a stolen 2017 Honda Civic.

With Furline reportedly behind the wheel, the suspects fled while the officer followed them from Hermitage to North Nashville with speeds reaching over 100 mph. The Civic later crashed into a residential fence at the intersection of 12th Avenue North and Cockrill Street, according to police.

Yanathan Furline (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Lamario Kelly (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said the suspects ran through yards with Furline tossing a pistol. Officers eventually caught up with both suspects and took him into custody.

Furline is jailed in lieu of a $147,500 bond on a variety of charges including vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, felony evading, and reckless driving.

Kelly is jailed in lieu of a $42,000 bond on charges of vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, evading arrest, possession of burglary tools, and vandalism.