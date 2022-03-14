NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old Nevada fugitive was taken into custody Friday in an area east of downtown Nashville.

Police say Derrick Bracy Jr. was wanted for attempted murder in Las Vegas. According to a warrant, U.S. Marshals in Nashville were alerted to Bracy’s location on Woodland Pointe Drive.

Officials then conducted surveillance on Bracy, and said they followed him to an apartment complex on South Timber Drive.

After checking his information, he was taken into custody. Nevada officials confirmed Bracy’s full extradition back to Las Vegas.