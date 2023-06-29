NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the oldest trees on Vanderbilt University’s campus, known as the Bicentennial Oak, fell down last fall, but now it’s being reborn.

Until this past November, Vanderbilt’s behemoth oak tree stood tall for 250 years.

“It’s just so tough to see something so important to Vanderbilt’s campus fall. It’s just sad for students,” said Skylar Hooley, a student who spoke to News 2 when the tree collapsed.

The nearly 100-foot-tall tree died from decay. However, it will eventually return in a new form, according to Vanderbilt’s landscape architect, James Moore.

“Of course, you know, we mourn the loss of the tree, but I do think it helps to know that we are giving it a second life,” said Moore.

Wood from the bur oak is being turned into tables and heirloom pieces that the Vanderbilt community can continue to cherish for generations.

“I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got to be involved in this project,'” said Dave Puncochar, founder and CEO of Good Wood Nashville.

Puncochar’s team is tasked with milling, drying, and designing these special pieces.

“We don’t really sell wood; we promote and preserve history,” explained Puncochar. “We’ve always had a heart for reclaiming the past and building the future.”

It’s quite an undertaking for a tree this size. Milling took crews a whole week, but drying the wood — a key step that has just begun — takes six to 12 months.

“We try to preserve every stick of wood that we can,” said Puncochar.

In the end, those involved in the project hope to craft a number of tables and a podium for special university occasions, as well as set aside smaller pieces for future artists to use.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“We want to make sure that we’re really deliberate and thoughtful about how we use this particular tree,” Moore said.

“We’ll make these legacy pieces that Vanderbilt will be able to hold on for hundreds of years, and I don’t think that there’s anything cooler than that that I get to be a part of,” added Puncochar.

Vanderbilt officials hope the first piece will be completed in late 2024.

Meanwhile, the university planted a new oak on campus earlier this year, but it has a ways to go; right now, it’s just 14 feet tall.