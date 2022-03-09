NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University will no longer require masks in indoor settings if social distancing can be maintained.

The university says beginning Monday, March 14, Vanderbilt will move to a mask-optional status if six feet of physical distance can be maintained. School officials consulted with public health experts and decided to shift campus COVID-19 policies to align with the health trends being monitored across Nashville and the country.

The decision comes as positive cases of COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University dropped 60 percent between the week of February 7 and February 14. Regarding the updated policy, the university issued the following guidelines/policies:

Masks will be optional for students, faculty, staff and postdocs while indoors, including in classrooms, lab spaces and common areas, if six feet of distance can be maintained. If six feet of distance cannot be maintained, a mask must be worn.

“Mask optional” means it is an individual’s choice whether to wear a mask. The university will continue to support those who want to wear a mask at any time for any reason. We expect all members of the Vanderbilt community to respect others’ choices regarding masking.

Information regarding masking and capacity protocols within Vanderbilt University Medical Center buildings can be found here.

Asymptomatic testing requirements have also been reduced in accordance with the number of cases on campus. However, the university says testing for anyone who is asymptomatic is still available at the Vanderbilt Testing Center in the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. Appointments are not required and details can be found here.

Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to continue using the Student Health Center and Occupational Health Center.

Asymptomatic testing protocols for faculty, staff, students and postdocs can be found below:

Individuals who have not provided any vaccination documentation are required to test twice a week. These individuals are not separately included in the sentinel testing program.

These individuals are not separately included in the sentinel testing program. Individuals who have provided documentation of completed vaccination but not of a booster will be part of the university’s sentinel testing program. Individuals will be notified directly at their Vanderbilt email address when it is their time to test as part of the sentinel program. Booster eligibility is based on CDC guidelines.

Individuals will be notified directly at their Vanderbilt email address when it is their time to test as part of the sentinel program. Booster eligibility is based on CDC guidelines. Individuals who have provided documentation of completed vaccination and a booster will be exempt from mandatory testing.

The university says all testing protocols are continually being evaluated based on trends in positivity rate and the amount of cases. Testing protocols are subject to change.

Anyone needing additional accommodations in classrooms with changes to protocols are asked to submit a request to Student Access or Equal Opportunity and Access.