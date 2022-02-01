NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University sent out a security notice to alert students and staff about three separate incidents in which females reported being groped on campus.

According to the notice, the Vanderbilt University Police Department was notified by the Campus Security Authority of three incidents in which female students reported being groped by an unknown male.

The assaults were reported around the area of the 25th Avenue Garage, the Highland Quad, Mayfield, and the West Garage.

None of the females reported physical injuries after the incident occurred.

VUPD is currently looking into the reports and is providing additional patrols in the area.

For more information on safety tips and campus resources, click here.