NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University will delay the start of its spring semester due to surging COVID-19 cases.

The university said the start of the semester for undergraduates will be delayed until January 17, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As was the case in previous years, classes will not be held that day to allow the community to take part in the virtual commemorative series events.

Dates for spring break (March 5-13) and spring commencement (May 13) remain unchanged.

Most graduate and professional programs will delay classes until January 17. Deans will be in communication with their students, faculty and staff with more specific information.

Vanderbilt will also be instituting enhanced safety protocols for the entire campus, including a Commodores Care period for students. Everyone will also be required to wear to a mask while indoors. Returning students will also be tested for COVID-19 prior to their arrival on campus.

