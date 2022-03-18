NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University advised students, faculty and staff Thursday night about a man reportedly fondling women on campus.

The university reported multiple accounts of women who were assaulted in the area of 21st Avenue South and West End Avenue around 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt described the suspect as a man wearing a red jacket, baseball cap and a dark-colored backpack.

Officers searched the area and emergency personnel responded to the scene but no one was taken into custody.

The university said officers would continue patrolling and advised students to avoid isolated or dark areas of campus.

No additional information was released.