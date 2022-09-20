NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, the former first daughter and the current vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, Chelsea Clinton, announced that the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) will hold its annual meeting for 2023 at a certain campus in Nashville.

The gathering — which is set to take place at Vanderbilt University on March 3-5, 2023 — allows students from across the globe to collaborate with influential leaders, experts, and innovators about how to solve pressing social, economic, and environmental problems, according to school officials.

Vanderbilt says thousands of undergraduate and graduate students apply every year to participate in CGI U’s program focused on learning, leadership, and action.

During the annual CGI U meeting that kicks off the year-round program, participants reportedly develop their “Commitment to Action” social impact projects, such as building software to predict and manage COVID long haulers’ health conditions, developing a water delivery system in Uganda, and addressing the substance abuse epidemic.

“We are so excited to bring student leaders from around the world to Vanderbilt next year, and to support their efforts to improve lives and experiences on their college campuses, in their communities, and across the globe,” said Clinton. “Vanderbilt is a campus dedicated to both social innovation and fearless inquiry, and we are delighted to announce that they will be our host campus partner for CGI U 2023.”

According to Vanderbilt, more than 11,000 students representing over 1,000 schools, 163 countries, and all 50 states have participated in the CGI U program since 2007.

“Vanderbilt is honored to be the host campus for the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative University annual meeting,” said Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier. “Our university and the Clinton Foundation share the beliefs that collaboration brings out the best in humanity and that diverse perspectives and open dialogue are needed to drive innovation and discovery. In assembling experts and students from around the world and across a variety of disciplines and backgrounds, this meeting will offer a tremendous opportunity to scale local solutions on a global level.”

In addition, CGI U’s annual meeting is scheduled for the same month as the launch of Vanderbilt’s yearlong sesquicentennial celebration, marking 150 years since the university was founded.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Beginning in 2019, CGI U expanded its support for student leaders by providing a year-round virtual curriculum with enhanced mentorship and social impact programming. In 2020, this support included $100,000 in funding for student projects that address the COVID-19 pandemic; a partnership with IBM to help students develop app-based projects that address COVID-19 and climate change through Call for Code; and programming with the Peter G. Peterson Foundation that included a discussion with Chelsea Clinton on how young people are reinventing civic engagement. In 2021, CGI U and Verizon launched a partnership to help students develop innovative technology solutions to pressing domestic issues, with the opportunity to earn a spot in an accelerator program and pitch for seed funding. This past April, the 2022 CGI U annual meeting featured conversations with first lady Jill Biden, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy and more. Statement released by Vanderbilt University on Sept. 20, 2022

If you are interested in applying for CGI U, officials say you need to be enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student at an institution of higher education when you submit your CGI U application, which is due on Dec. 16. In addition, you are required to submit a detailed plan for your Commitment to Action project addressing a specific problem identified in your application

You can learn more about the year-round CGI U program — which is free for accepted students, along with the annual student event — by following this link. If you have any questions about the application process, you are asked to email cgiu@clintonglobalinitiative.org.