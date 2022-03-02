NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Russian airstrikes continue in Ukraine, one Vanderbilt student fears for her family’s safety.

Diana Nalyvaiko came to the United States in August to study vocal music at Vanderbilt University. Her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and younger brother are all at home in Ukraine.

“It’s been very difficult for me,” Nalyvaiko said. “They’re staying home, they’re hiding. That’s difficult but they are staying strong — way stronger than me.”

She says most of her family is hiding in a small village, doing their best to avoid the violence. But her father is fighting back.

“He’s fighting right now near the capital Kyiv. He’s protecting my country and I’m extremely proud of him,” Nalyvaiko said.

They’re staying connected through text messages and brief phone calls.

Nalyvaiko said her home country needs help, and she’s doing what she can to raise awareness and support from thousands of miles away.

“Ukraine is in real danger and a lot of people say that they don’t care. This is a very far away world for them, their country. They’re saying why should we care? They should care because this is threatening the whole world. The democracy is in danger. So if other countries, other world countries, do not support the democratic values of justice it means if one country doesn’t stand for another one, it’s bad. It’s very bad,” Nalyvaiko said.

Nalyvaiko and others will hold a rally for Ukraine this weekend in downtown Nashville. It will be Saturday at 10 a.m. outside the state capitol building.