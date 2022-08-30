NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s time for Commodores fans to say bye-bye to Vanderbilt Stadium and hello to a new name.

On Monday, the university announced the stadium is getting a new name after signing a 10-year deal with a bank headquartered in Nashville.

Under the deal, Vanderbilt Stadium will now be recognized as FirstBank Stadium starting in the 2022 Commodore football season. Through this agreement, FirstBank becomes the official bank of Vanderbilt Athletics and the Vanderbilt Alumni Association.

Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s Vice chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs, says the agreement will bring multiple opportunities to the university’s athletic department.

“I’m excited for the opportunities this historic collaboration with FirstBank creates for Vanderbilt Athletics and our student-athletes,” Lee said. “As the landscape of collegiate athletics continues to shift, we remain committed to our core mission. We will provide student-athletes with the tools to reach their full potential on and off the field and work to unite and inspire the city we call home. I look forward to seeing Nashville come together to support the Commodores at FirstBank Stadium for years to come.”

This year, Vanderbilt will mark the 100th anniversary of the stadium which was originally named Dudley Field in 1922.

In addition to football stadium naming rights, the relationship includes a comprehensive multimedia arrangement with Vanderbilt Athletics for all varsity programs.

The agreement will also allow FirstBank the opportunity to conduct on-campus workshops and provide financial products supporting innovation and startup activities at Vanderbilt.