NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Registered voters are mixed about how the state legislature is handling laws that affect the LGBTQ community in Tennessee according to the latest Vanderbilt Poll.

The latest survey, conducted April 19 to 23, measured opinions on various gun regulations, basic protections for abortion access and health care access for the LGBTQ community.

A plurality (47% ) of voters disapprove of how the state has gone about LGBTQ-related legislation, including 80% of Democrats and half of Independents, the poll showed. Support varies within the Republican base, with 56% of MAGA Republicans in support but less than half of non-MAGA Republicans in support.

The division becomes clearer when exploring specific actions and proposals by the state legislature.

Voters support bans on “adult cabaret entertainment” in public spaces at a rate of nearly 2 to 1 (63% compared to 35%).

However, most voters oppose legislation that would restrict transgender individuals’ access to health care. Sixty-six percent opposed such restrictions with only a quarter of voters in support. That opposition holds across party lines, including in subdivisions of MAGA (52%) and non-MAGA Republicans (58%).