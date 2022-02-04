NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A plastic surgeon at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center was taken into custody Friday, accused of being a “Peeping Tom.”

The arrest was made Friday in the 200 block of 11th Avenue North.

Detailed in the arrest warrant obtained by News 2, police say they received several calls this week for a man peeping into female residents’ windows.

Once on the scene, police made contact with security officers at the property who had taken Karim Sarhane into custody. Security told police they found Sarhane outside another resident’s window.

Sarhane allegedly attempted to run away, but security was able to stop him a short distance away.

Police spoke with one victim at the scene who said she spotted Sarhane outside her window three times this week. She also provided video evidence that police said clearly shows Sarhane outside the victim’s windows for extended periods of time throughout the week.

He was also seen pointing his cell phone inside the windows of victims.

Sarhane was taken into custody without further incident.

Online records through Vanderbilt’s website show Sarhane is a clinical fellow in plastic and reconstructive surgery who attended medical school at the American University of Beirut and came to Vanderbilt by way of the University of Toledo. Sarhane moved to Nashville in July 2021, and his fellowship at Vanderbilt is currently set to last through at least 2024.

Sarhane is facing charges for stalking and unlawful photography. He was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail.