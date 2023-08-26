NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The inclement weather in Nashville led to the postponement of Saturday evening’s football game between Vanderbilt University and the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, Vanderbilt Athletics posted on social media that lightning had been detected within eight miles of FirstBank Stadium, which resulted in the evacuation of the venue.

Then, shortly before 6 p.m., officials announced the cancellation of the pre-game Star Walk due to the inclement weather.

At 6:16 p.m. — less than 15 minutes before the game was supposed to begin — the Nashville university confirmed the start time for the game had been delayed because of lightning.

“We encourage fans to continue to exercise safety and seek shelter,” Vanderbilt Athletics wrote. “We will provide more updates as they become available.”

According to officials, per game management policy, any competition is suspended when lightning is detected within eight miles of FirstBank Stadium. Then, once 30 minutes pass without any lightning strikes within that radius, the competition is allowed to resume.

At 6:48 p.m., Vanderbilt Athletics announced the game will start approximately one hour and 15 minutes after the university receives an all-clear from the lightning, giving the teams 50 minutes to warm up.

Less than 30 minutes later, the university posted that the stadium gates were open and the game was set to begin at 8:10 p.m.