NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A basketball player at Vanderbilt University was taken into custody on Sunday after being accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend on campus.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Vanderbilt Police Department was called to McTyeire Hall just before 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 in response to screams heard from a room on the second floor.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman about her ex-boyfriend — identified as 21-year-old Lee Harman Dort of McKinney, Texas, a sophomore forward on the basketball team — assaulting her in her dorm, officials said.

The victim told authorities Dort arrived at her room, accused her of lying to him about her location during Thanksgiving, took her phone from her, and started to go through her call and text logs.

According to the warrant, when the victim tried to retrieve her phone from Dort, he became aggressive, pushing her and holding her against the wall and bedpost by her arm. Then, when she slid on the bed, he reportedly gripped her by the neck.

Upon further investigation, police said the victim showed them a scratch mark on her upper right shoulder blade and a red grip mark on her upper right arm.

Authorities said they made contact with Dort at Memorial Gym regarding the incident, adding that they read and advised him of his Miranda Rights before questioning him.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dort said the incident began as a verbal argument, but he got upset when he discovered she was lying about being with someone else on Thanksgiving night.

Police said Dort admitted to taking the victim’s phone away and keeping it from her during the argument. He also told authorities he only grabbed the victim’s arm to prevent her from reaching the phone as he held it over her head, beyond her reach.

The incident reportedly ended outside of the victim’s dorm room, in front of witnesses. Dort returned her cell phone and left the area before officers arrived, according to the court document.

Officials said Dort was arrested for aggravated assault involving strangling, but he has already been released from Metro Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Vanderbilt athletic officials sent News 2 the following statement after Sunday’s incident:

We are aware of the matter and have suspended student-athlete Lee Dort from the basketball team pending the outcomes of the university’s and the legal system’s processes. Vanderbilt University

Dort is set to appear in court for a hearing on Dec. 8.