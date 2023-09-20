NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — September is National Recovery Month, and it couldn’t come at a better time that the Associate Director of the Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research, Erin Calipari, is making huge strides in scientific research about addiction.

Calipari and her team are studying how your brain controls the ability to make good decisions and what goes wrong when using drugs for a prolonged period.

She said Vanderbilt gives her the resources to research the fundamentals of brain function, test the drug that she is inventing that would help addicts recover from drug use, and educate the community on what addiction is through outreach projects.

Calipari said one of the main factors of addiction is education. She explained that Vanderbilt has a program that brings young people in to explain what addiction is in a fun and interactive setting so that they can go share what they learned with other students in their schools.

When it comes to the research being done, Calipari and her team have just received a $2 million grant from the National Health Institute to help fund their project. The money will be used for the technology and resources needed and by the end of five years they will be able to tell if their hypothesis was right or wrong.