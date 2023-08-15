NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire that caused a vacant house to burn down overnight in North Nashville.

The fire was reported just after midnight at a vacant home located in the 2600 block of Albion Street on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the home was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

At the scene, a neighbor told a News 2 crew that she heard a loud boom before she looked outside and observed the home go up in flames.

Fire officials said the cause of the house fire remains unknown. An investigation into what led to the blaze remains ongoing.