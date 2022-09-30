NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries have been reported following a commercial fire in Nashville.
It happened Friday night in the 1400 block of Dickerson Pike around 8:30 p.m.
Officials with the Nashville Fire Department say they found heavy flames showing from a building once they arrived at the scene.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
The building appears to have been vacant, but firefighters are conducting a search to confirm.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.