NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police and U.S. Marshals are attempting to locate a couple with multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, now 25, and Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, now 22, are wanted for their roles in the deaths of Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse, of Centerville, in August of 2020.

Police say Damaso-Hernandez was driving a Ford F-150 truck eastbound on Bell Road, near Brook View Estates Drive, when he crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting a Toyota Scion head-on. Williams and Peevyhouse, the occupants of the Scion, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Damaso-Hernandez and his passenger, Bonilla-Gomez, each sustained life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

There was also a child in their F-150 truck that was not properly secured. That child had minor cuts from the crash.

Now, authorities say they have not been able to locate the couple upon their release from the hospital. It is believed they are both still in the Nashville/Middle Tennessee area.

They are each facing a long list of charges, including:

Jose Damaso-Hernandez Vehicular homicide by intoxication (x2) Vehicular assault Aggravated child abuse (x2) Possession of cocaine

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez Vehicular homicide by intoxication (x2) Vehicular assault Aggravated child abuse (x2) Domestic assault (Unrelated to crash)



A photo of Bonilla-Gomez was not provided.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.