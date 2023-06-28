NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tick season is in full swing, but there are more of them in Tennessee this year because of the mild winter, according to pest experts.

Ticks are known to spread various illnesses to humans, including Lyme disease; they can also trigger a red meat allergy in some who are bitten. The insects often stalk out their prey in shady, wooded areas and tall grass.

“Ticks are most closely related to spiders, so they hunt like spiders hunt. They like to lie and wait and ambush the thing they’re hunting,” Dr. Cosby Stone, assistant professor of allergy and immunology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said. “Unlike spiders, they don’t have webs, so they either will sit on a really tall piece of grass and hold their arms up like this to grab onto you as you go by, or they’ll drop down on you from above.”

Stone told News 2 symptoms of tick-borne illnesses can begin in a matter of days, starting out with a fever and rash. The red meat allergy generally kicks in a couple weeks to a month after exposure.

While the rate of tick-borne illness may appear to be on the rise, Stone said it is likely due to people coming in contact with ticks more frequently following the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, even though you may have thought, ‘Maybe we would have all spent more time outside,’ the rate of tick-related diseases actually went down,” Stone said. “Any increase this year, we’ll have to be a little careful to interpret it because we’re going back to things we used to do and enjoy doing.”

While it may be too early to tell if there’s been a true increase in tick-borne illnesses this year, experts agree there is a larger quantity of ticks in Tennessee.

Local veterinarians have also noticed an increased number of animal patients coming in with tick bites.

“We are absolutely seeing a huge uptick,” said Dr. Josie Horchak, owner of GoodVets Nashville. “I would say compared to last summer and previous summers, I have heard and seen more tick bites and exposures than previously.”

Horchak told News 2 symptoms of tick-borne illnesses in animals can include lethargy, profuse vomiting, diarrhea, and even joints that are so swollen the pet doesn’t want to walk or stand.

To prevent tick bites in pets, it’s best to use prescription strength flea and tick prevention medication from a veterinarian — avoiding over-the-counter options — and apply it year-round, according to Horchak.

In order to protect yourself from ticks, Stone recommended using permethrin camping spray on outside clothes, and letting them dry on a clothing line before wearing them. The spray will last for up to five washes, according to Stone. In addition, he advised avoiding areas where ticks can be found.

“(Ticks) like to lie and wait in places where deer are going to be going by or other mammals, so people are most likely going to encounter ticks places where deer and large mammals like to go,” Stone said. “If you see that area of close brush and you think to yourself, ‘I bet deer would like to go there,’ that’s probably a bad place to go in terms of tick bites.”

If you or your pet are bitten, remove the tick with needle nose tweezers immediately by placing the tip as close to the skin as possible and pulling directly up.