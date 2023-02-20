NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A UPS employee was arrested for stealing a gun while on the job in January.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police officers responded to the UPS facility in the 3200 block of Whites Creek Pike on Thursday, Jan. 19. Once on scene, they met with the facility’s security manager who said he was notified of a package that was shipped to Brady Steele that arrived without its contents.

Steele reportedly purchased a Springfield Armory handgun online and the gun was being shipped to an FFL. The UPS manager reviewed shipping logs of the package which led him to believe the gun was stolen at the UPS facility on Whites Creek Pike, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said as the manager reviewed security footage from Tuesday, Jan. 17, he saw an employee, identified as Andrew Hines, unloading a truck that had the package containing the gun on board. Hines was seen “manipulating” the package, and after about a minute, he began unloading packages onto the conveyor belt again.

Hines then reportedly picked a package up off the ground from in front of the conveyor belt and put it on the belt. The affidavit said that package was the one the gun was shipped in.

The UPS manager spoke to Hines about what happened, and Hines wrote a written confession saying he took the gun while unloading the truck, according to the affidavit. The confession was given to police and when officers arrived, Hines had left.

ATF agents responded to the UPS facility and went to other locations with Metro police officers to try and speak to Hines, but could not find him.

However, jail records indicate Hines was arrested Sunday evening at around 5 p.m. and charged with theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Metro Jail on a $10,000 bond.