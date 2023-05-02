NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — High prices and limited availability are what you will find with hotels in downtown Nashville this weekend.

With three nights of sold-out Taylor Swift concerts at Nissan Stadium, multiple college graduations, and a brewers’ convention at Music City Center there is no shortage of events happening in Music City—but it’s a different story for those who are looking for a place to stay.

“I skip hotels because I know when it’s a place like this it’s expensive so I VRBO,” tourist Serina Golden told News 2.

Ava Towle who is visiting Nashville from Ohio agreed. “Prices I think were higher, so we are just getting an Airbnb that’s right in the center of downtown was perfect,” said Towle.

News 2 called several hotels near downtown Nashville. Every hotel operator we spoke with said they were either booked or had only a few rooms available for Friday night, with the price ranging from $700 to $1,000 a night for the most basic room.

“Unusual prices,” according to the president of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association, but also “unusual circumstances.”

“The good news is that we have about 7,500 rooms in the pipeline for the area. So we are adding more supply,” said Leesa LeClaire, President of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association.

LeClaire says the busy weekend ahead has created quite a storm. “If you figure you know, there’s 1,000 graduates per school and some family members come to visit, plus you got 60,000+ fans at the Nissan Stadium for the Taylor Swift concerts, and then the 5,000 craft brewers, and it starts to add up and fill up those hotel rooms quickly.”

It’s a similar story for places outside of the downtown area. There are about 39,000 rooms in Davidson County and 55,000 in the total Metro area.

The high prices are leaving Swifties, like Towle, glad they booked in advance.

“I’ve never seen her before and It’s literally my dream,” said Towle. “I’m so excited to see her. I’m so happy she’s here. It’s going to be such a good concert because it’s her hometown too so yeah, so happy yay!”

According to LeClaire hotel rooms sometimes open closer to the event date, so don’t give up if you are still searching for a room.

She also suggested using 3rd party sites like hotels.com or booking.com, adding they often have the best rates.