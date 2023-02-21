NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several decades have passed since some people have disappeared from Nashville, leaving many families with more questions than answers.

Currently, there are 18 outstanding missing persons cases in Nashville, with the most recent case reported in 2006. The oldest case dates back to 1980, when a woman in her 20s suddenly vanished after coming home from a softball team party.

Like many of those missing, her family said her life was going well at the time, making her disappearance even more odd. Some left behind young children or pets, and many cases are still shrouded in mystery.

However, the Metro Nashville Police Department is still looking for clues that may offer some explanations. Tips from the public can be vital in moving cold cases forward.

Below is a full list of those still missing from Nashville and any details available on their cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Division at 615-742-CRIME (615-742-7463).

Jason Baker Wilson

Missing since December 30, 2006

5’6″ tall, 130 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: November 4, 1977

Jason Baker Wilson was last seen at 2403 Seifried Street in Nashville, where a friend dropped him off.

Wilson owned a 2006 silver Chevy Impala, with the vehicle identification number (VIN) 2G1WC581469230515 at the time.

The vehicle was reported stolen, then dropped off at Tennessee State University within hours of his disappearance. Authorities believe there may have been foul play involved.

Mayme Johnson

Missing since June 12, 2000

5’5″ tall, 120 lbs., gray/white hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: December 2, 1914

Mayme Johnson lived with her son, Sam, in West Nashville.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2000, Sam woke up to find his mother was not at home. According to authorities, Sam said that was unusual.

He became concerned after she did not return home by lunchtime. A maintenance employee in the building told police he had seen her around 6:30 a.m. that same morning.

However, Johnson was never heard from again. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and a pink pair of pants.

Lakisha Jones

Missing since December 14, 1999

5’1″ tall, 125 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

15 years old at the time of her disappearance

Lakisha Jones was last seen in Nashville on Dec. 14, 1999. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Jones has a scar under her left eye and a tattoo of “C47” on her right thigh. Few details are available in her case.

Steven Paul

Missing since December 4, 1999

5’10” tall, 155 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: May 26, 1977

Steven Paul left Oklahoma City on December 2, 1999, on a Greyhound bus. He was heading to Chattanooga, Tennessee to visit his brother.

Two days later, Joseph Paul, Steven’s grandfather, received several calls from Nashville area payphones.

According to police, the calls were from Steven, who told his grandfather that he needed money because he had been kicked off the bus because he had beer on his breath. He has not contacted his family since.

Laresha Walker

Missing since November 19, 1999

5’7″ tall, 190-200 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: January 2, 1976

Laresha Walker was last seen on Friday, November 19, 1999, when she dropped off her 2-year-old son at her sister’s home in Nashville.

Walker told her sister she planned to leave in the morning to get a mechanical repair estimate at a shop in Murfreesboro. However, Walker never returned.

One of her sisters went to Walker’s house to check for her after she failed to contact her family the following day. According to police, the residence was empty, but the lights were on, and music was playing loudly.

Her sister turned down the volume and left. She came back to Walker’s residence the morning of November 21 and it was still empty. Walker’s car, a Maroon 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva, was also missing from her home and has never been recovered.

According to Metro police, Walker was likely the victim of an abduction. Walker’s own mother also disappeared in 2016 after not reporting for work at the Dollar Tree on Franklin Pike.

Marcus Rutledge

Missing since June 8, 1998

6′ tall, 190 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: December 17, 1974

Marcus Rutledge was 23 years old when he was last seen at his residence on Park Dale Drive in Nashville on June 8, 1998.

He was reported missing by his girlfriend after she was unable to get ahold of him and couldn’t find him at his apartment.

According to police, his dog was found shut in the bathroom with no food and only the toilet to drink from, which was uncharacteristic for Rutledge.

His car, a red 1995 Plymouth Neon, was found about a month later in an apartment complex on the west side of Nashville. Investigators believe there was foul play involved in his disappearance.

Andre El

Missing since June 23, 1997

6′ tall, 220 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: January 6, 1970

Andre El was living in Nashville at 2621 Airpark Drive and disappeared on June 23, 1997.

Few details are available regarding his case.

Pamela Mitchell

Missing since August 19, 1992

5’5″ tall, 105 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: February 16, 1962

Pamela Mitchell was last seen getting into an unidentified vehicle at The Krystal restaurant at 100 West Trinity Lane in Nashville.

She never returned to her home on Dickerson Road and has not been heard from since. Few other details are known.

Roger Liles

Missing since May 5, 1992

5’11” tall, 260 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: April 11, 1943

Roger Liles was last seen at his apartment at 547 Cedar Lane on May 5, 1992. He was supposed to go to a family reunion two days later, but never arrived and was never heard from again.

Liles’ car keys were found locked inside his car at his residence, and his dog was later found in the Nashboro Woods neighborhood, but there were no signs of Liles.

Police suspect there may have been foul play involved in his disappearance.

Donald Johnson

Missing since November 18, 1989

5’10” tall, 190 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: August 29, 1969

Donald Johnson was a student at Tennessee State University. However, he was suspended from school in November 1989 because of financial problems.

He was last seen at Boyd Hall, a dormitory on the university’s campus, on Nov. 18, 1989. Johnson disappeared without a trace and has not contacted his family since.

Lee Woodard

Missing since August 15, 1987

5’8″ tall, 160 lbs., black hair, green eyes

Date of Birth: September 25, 1945

Lee Woodard lived at 1306 Eastland Avenue in Nashville. He last spoke with his family on August 15, 1987.

According to police, Woodard was known to struggle with alcohol abuse. He has not been seen or heard from since. Little information is available on his disappearance.

Alice Sullivan

Missing since August 28, 1986

5’2″ tall, 90 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: August 3, 1966

Alice Mae Sullivan was a sophomore at Tennessee State University. She lived with her boyfriend and 3-year-old son at Town Terrace Apartments at the time of her disappearance.

According to police, Sullivan left for school at about 8 a.m. on August 28, 1986. She was supposed to return at 1 p.m. but hasn’t been seen since that morning.

Authorities suspect that foul play may have been involved in her disappearance.

Ricky Franks

Missing since June 7, 1985

5’10” tall, 145 lbs., dark blonde hair, blue eyes

Date of Birth: February 2, 1961

Ricky Lee Franks was last seen on June 7, 1985 after leaving his mother’s residence on Norvel Avenue. Prior to his disappearance, Franks had lived in a group home in Dickson.

According to police, Franks has known mental disabilities. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Linda Taylor

Missing since April 23, 1983

5’3″ tall, 120 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes

Date of Birth: November 6, 1948

Linda Taylor was last seen on April 23, 1983, after her friends dropped her off at an apartment at 2120 Belmont Boulevard. Police said she had gone out with her friends and met a couple of guys that night.

Taylor stayed at the apartment with one of the guys while her friends went somewhere else. When they came back to pick her up, the man at the apartment said she had left already. Investigators said the man refused to allow them inside.

Taylor has not been seen or heard from since. Foul play is suspected in her case.

Debra Murr

Missing since February 8, 1983

5’7″ tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes

Date of Birth: December 18, 1956

Debra Murr was last seen at her home at 2519 Ketharn Street in Nashville. Murr’s husband told police she had left the residence to visit her stepson in the hospital.

However, Murr never returned home and has not been heard from since. Few details are available in her case.

Veda Powers

Missing since May 26, 1982

5’4″ tall, 110 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: May 1, 1953

Veda Lou Powers vanished from Nashville on May 26, 1982.

Per her daily morning routine, Powers had left her residence at 917 9th Avenue South to drop her children off at daycare and pick up her sister to take her to work.

Powers told her sister she had taken the day off and was going back home to bed. However, she was never seen or heard from again. Two days later, police found her orange 1975 Chevrolet Monza abandoned several blocks from her home on 14th Avenue South near Edgehill Avenue.

Her eyeglasses were in the backseat, leading police to believe that foul play was involved since Powers had very poor eyesight.

Charlie Hall III

Missing since December 31, 1981

5’8″ tall, 140 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: March 5, 1966

Charlie Hall was last seen leaving his apartment at 525 40th Avenue to visit his girlfriend.

Hall’s mother said the two had broken up earlier that day. However, Hall never returned home.

He was last seen wearing a gray or black jacket, maroon pants and tennis shoes. Few details are available in his disappearance.

Jennifer Wyant

Missing since June 28, 1980

5’3″ tall, 125 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Date of Birth: December 3, 1958

Jennifer Wyant was last seen at her residence at the Tanglewood Apartments, now called Whispering Oaks, on Harding Place on June 28, 1980.

She had left a softball team party alone that night and went back to her apartment.

In 2021, police released information from her neighbors, who said they had seen a dark 4-door sedan outside her complex. Her neighbors reported hearing screaming and seeing four people forcing a woman into a car before driving off. Police believe it may have been Wyant.

Her neighbors reported the information to an apartment security guard. However, authorities said the security guard never notified police.

On Dec. 11, 1980, Wyant’s driver’s license was found on Blue Lake Road, now called Blue Lake Lane, in Rutherford County. A housing complex was under construction in the area at the time. Police brought dogs to search the area, but there was no trace of Wyant.