NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville Pike was flooded with hundreds of people Saturday night during an “unsanctioned gathering” that blocked the road and impacted businesses in the area, according to authorities.

The Metro Nashville dispatch log showed a call came in at 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, about a “riot/disorderly crowd” at Nolensville Pike and Haywood Lane.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said part of Nolensville Pike was closed after the unapproved event posed a “public safety concern.”

Officials said roughly 1,500 to 2,000 people crowded in private business parking lots for a little over an hour Saturday night.

Police reported Nolensville Pike was back open by 8:45 p.m., with no reports of violence or arrests.

Authorities have not confirmed any additional information about the nature of this gathering.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee. This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.